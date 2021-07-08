Sarkodie Set To Drop New Album ‘No Pressure’

Sarkodie

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has revealed that his much anticipated latest album titled ‘No Pressure’ will be released on Friday, July 30.

This comes after the postponement of the July 9 release date due to circumstances beyond his control.

According to Sarkodie, the extension of the release date is just to give them the opportunity to finish works on some of the beats they sampled on the album.

The album will become the rapper’s 6th studio album and 7th in total when his live album ‘Mary’ is added.

Sarkodie’s last album was released in 2019 when he dropped his ‘Black Love’ project in December that year.

His other albums are ‘Highest’ (2017) ‘Sarkology’ (2014) ‘Rapperholic’ (2012) and ‘Maakye’ his first, released in 2009.

His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for ‘Artiste of the Decade’.

He was announced the first winner of BET’s Best International Flow artiste at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

He is also considered one of the major proponents of the Azonto genre and dance, and one of the most successful African rappers of all time.

In 2015, AfricaRanking.com ranked Sarkodie third on its list of the ‘Top 10 African Rappers of 2015.’

In the same year, The Guardian listed him as one of its top five hip hop acts on the African continent.

He was ranked 8th on Forbes and Channel O’s 2013 and 2015 list of the ‘Top 10 Richest/Bankable African Artistes.’

In 2020, he won ‘Artiste of the Year’ during the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA USA).

By George Clifford Owusu