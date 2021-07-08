Stonebwoy Unveils New Phantom X Series

Stonebwoy

Reggae and dancehall icon, Stonebwoy, has unveiled the latest Phantom series – the Phantom X, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The ceremony was attended by a number of celebrities including Mr. Drew, Adina, Akwaboah, Sefa, Kuami Eugene and host of others.

The new device from Tecno Mobile Ghana is the first high-end smartphone with a 50-megapixel main and a 48-megapixel selfie camera.

Just like the Phantom 9, the Phantom X has an in-display fingerprint reader with quick face unlock for bio-authentication and runs on an improved 12nm MediaTek Helio G95 chipset coupled with Mali G76 GPU.

Stonebwoy, who doubles as the Brand Ambassador for Tecno Mobile Ghana, supervised the return of the series after a Phantom device was not released in 2020.

Mr. Cyril Amarteifio, Training Manager of Tecno Mobile Ghana said the Phantom X which has a 6.7″ Super AMOLED borderless curved display is a massive upgrade on the last device.

He said, “The Phantom X is our flagship device and it is bigger and better than the previous version.”