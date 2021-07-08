Kweku Baako Celebrates Birthday

Oheneyere Gifty Anti presenting some items to Kweku Baako

The host of Peace FM’s Morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Kwame Sefa Kayi and his crew have surprised the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako with a birthday celebration.

Mr. Kweku Baako turned 67 yesterday, July 7, and the Kokrokoo team planned something special in the studios of Peace FM to mark his birthday.

Kweku Baako could not help but get on his feet to dance to one of his favourite music; ‘Wogbe Jeke’ by Amandzeba as he celebrated his birthday.

He is a frequent panelist on radio shows, including Peace FM’s weekday morning show and ‘Newsfile’, a current affairs programme on Joy FM.

He was awarded the Journalist of the Year by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in 1999.