Man, 33, Arrested Over Stolen Motorbike

Mumuni Bawa

The Upper East Regional Office of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service has arrested one Mumuni Bawa at Bawku, for dishonestly receiving a stolen motorbike.

According to the police, at about 4:30pm on Sunday, July 4, an informant hinted them about someone being in possession of a stolen motorbike and heading for the Bawku Municipality to hand it over to the 33-year-old suspect.

Acting on the information, a team of plaincloth policemen led by G/Cpl. Michael Wodofia were dispatched to the Bawku Municipality.

At Bawku, the team arrested suspect Mumuni Bawa as he was dishonestly taking delivery of the stolen motorbike. The person delivering the stolen motorbike however managed to escape arrest.

Suspect Bawa was escorted to his place of abode at Gingande, a suburb of the Bawku Municipality, where a search was conducted in his presence. Police found eight different motorbikes with registration number plates – (M-19-UE -513, M-19-UE-2242, M-21-US-9812, M-16-UE-1113, M-21-US-8135, M-21- US-1957, M- 21-US-2775).

The police also found a motorbike with a fake registration number M-20-UE-706, as well as an amount of USD 10, 000.00 suspected to be fake currency notes.

At the Regional Police Headquarters, the suspect admitted that he has been buying stolen motorbikes from one Solo in Bolgatanga, who deploys his boys (thieves) to go out to snatch motorbikes from the owners.

According to the suspect, when the said Solo brings the stolen motorbikes to him at Bawku, he takes off the registration number and rides them to Dapango in Togo and sell them. Suspect revealed that his own motorbike was stolen and sold to him by two persons, whose names he mentioned as Lawrence and Obolo.

The police stated that it is still investigating this incident and also pursuing the runaway seller, as well as other accomplices.

FROM Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga