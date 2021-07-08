Food Shortage Hits Gambaga ‘Witches’ Camp

Some of the inmates of the Gambaga witches camp

The Gambaga ‘witches’ camp has been hit with a food shortage amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across the world, the Covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected lives and brought economic activities and livelihoods of many including the marginalized group to a standstill.

Conditions at the camp have always not been the best for the women as they are left in a bad state but with the coming of Covid-19, things further worsened as visits and donations have dwindled.

The camp currently houses 87 alleged witches who run for rescue with their children. The rooms are semi-hats and appeared not to be in good condition for habitation, a clear reflection of the massive accommodation constraint.

At the Gambaga’witches’ camp, the majority of the women have been compelled to engage in farm labour to earn their daily incomes.

People who engage in large cultivations within the Gambaga area hire the services of the inmates for their farm works which helps to sustain most of the women who do not have any business on their own.

They are compelled to do menial works such as this to feed themselves as well as look after their children who they run to the camps with.

Madam Ayishetu Dokurugu who has lived at the camp for almost 8 years feels the solution to their hardship situation is for the government and good individuals to come to their aid by providing them with life skills that would enable them to make earns meet.

“When we get support to enhance our businesses like Shea butter processing, and soap making we will be able to support ourselves and take our children to school as well.”

The Project Coordinator of the Gambaga witches camp, Sampson Laar, told DGN Online, that the shortage of food at the camp has worsened adding that it’s extremely difficult to feed the inmates three time’s day.

“Every month we use about 20 bags of maize but unfortunately for us, we do not even have the maize now because we have run out of food and everything.”

He indicated that due to Covid-19 most of the support they use to get is not forthcoming which has affected them as well.

“So for now the inmates go out themselves to farm and the little they give to them after the day they come back and we manage them with that.”

Mr Laar disclosed that the population of the inmates at the camp has increased tremendously due to the continuous witchcraft allegations.

He lamented about the nonpayment of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), for some inmates at the camp, even though they were all registered.

The Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) provides bi-monthly cash payments to extremely poor households in all districts of the country.

The Gambaga witches camp coordinator hinted that sustainability is the way to go and appealed for support from organizations, institutions and individuals who can assist them establish an income-generating activity that can sustain them even if they do not get support from philanthropists.

He appealed to the government and the general public to come to the aid of the Gambaga witches camp with foodstuff and other items for the survival of the inmates.

FROM Eric Kombat, Gambaga