Ex-Minister Validates 21st Clinic On Sciatica

Elizabeth Agyemang

A FORMER Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyemang, has commended the 21st Clinic for its competence in treating sciatica.

According to the ex-appointee, who was the NPP MP for Oforikrom in Kumasi, she has had a personal experience with the clinic, and therefore can vouch for the health facility anytime without hesitation.

She recounted the excruciating pain she had to endure from sciatica, until she was introduced to 21st Clinic where she said she was treated.

Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from one’s lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg.

“The sickness started in India where I was at the time and I went for treatment there. Upon my return to Ghana, I was admitted to the Police Hospital for three weeks as I could not walk. I was having pains in both legs, which affected my going to work, a whole year before my term ended. I could not go to the office due to the pains. I initially thought I was having heart problems, after series of tests including an MRI I was told the pain I was feeling was in my waist and I had to be operated on. Much against the doctor’s advice, I declined to undergo an operation because I was afraid of the procedure,” she revealed during an interview.

The former Member of Parliament for Oforikrom said “One day while returning from Accra upon reaching Tech. Junction, I heard an announcement by 21st Clinic speaking about some of the ailments they could cure. I then picked the contacts of the clinic and then had a conversation with one Dr. Asare. He and other medical officers visited me at home and did an assessment on me and began to give me home care for which I was very happy because I could not move about.”

Popularly known as the “Peoples Mother”, the ex-MP said “at a point in time I felt my leg was dead because I could not feel it, it was numb. They provided me with home care, now I feel no pain and I can now step on my feet.”

She said “It’s been one year now that they started taking care of me. I’ve now become an ambassador for 21st Clinic and I’ve directed many people to the facility for treatment with testimonies. When it comes to the treatment of sciatica, I can vouch for 21st Clinic, they are the best. Whoever is sick should go there and back the doctors there with prayers and in no time, they would be healed.”