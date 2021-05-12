Soldier Denies Robbery Story

Sgt. Isaac Asare, a soldier who was reported to have been arrested alongside a sub-chief at Kyebi-Apampam in the Eastern Region, has vehemently denied that he was involved in armed robbery.

Having been arrested and taken to the Police Headquarters in Accra and subsequently handed over to the Military Police, he has been released from guardroom and undertaking his normal duties.

His release from guardroom and the police no longer following up with the case is ample suggestion that he has been exonerated, he told DAILY GUIDE yesterday.

He was escorted officially by an Air Force Police to tell the DAILY GUIDE about his exoneration.

According to him, what actually happened was that “I went to Nana Baah in the company of Daasebre Mpuanuhene Nana Mbea about a land I purchased in 2013 at Teacher Mante but which when I went to register had been encroached upon. A meeting was held to have the issue resolved on April 27, 2021. I submitted my documents for a replacement of the land. After the meeting we went to Kyebi Apapamu with a friend called Edward Kwafo. Nana Baah asked for some alcoholic beverages to be bought, so I collected a car key from the Akwanserehene to go and buy the drinks. Just as I was about to open the car, some armed persons in police helmets and civilian clothing arrested me. Another man, Abass Baah, who witnessed what was unfolding, was also arrested and we were driven straight to the Police Headquarters. I was handed over to the Military Police and was detained for nine days after which I was released. I am currently working, investigations having showed that I did no wrong,” he said.

He added, “I only heard about a media report that I have been arrested for supplying arms to some criminals.”

It appears there was a mix-up over a land issue having cropped up earlier in which there was a fatality.

The police report, which he denied, claimed that he, Sgt Asare, and a sub chief at Kyebi–Apampam in the Eastern Region and four others had been arrested for armed robbery.

The Director of Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Supt Sheila Kessie Abayie Buckman who had confirmed the arrest to the DAILY GUIDE, said the operation was carried out on April 27 and 28 at various locations in the Eastern Region.

She could not be reached following the denial of the soldier and matters arising.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey