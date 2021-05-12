NPP Bites ‘Stubborn’ Members With New Law

John Boadu

THE RULING NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to introduce new set of laws that will ensure proper behaviour of its teeming members to help improve party unity and boost its chance of retaining power in 2024.

The NPP National Executive Committee (NEC) at its latest meeting on Monday, considered a draft code of conduct and guidelines to regulate the conduct of party members, ahead of the 2024 polls.

However, the NPP National Council, the highest decision making body in the party, has to ratify the draft code of conduct and guidelines, before it would be made a law for NPP members to abide by it, going forward.

The new laws, primarily, would ensure that the party members would conduct themselves properly, especially as the race for the NPP flag bearer for the 2024 polls looms, so as to ensure a united NPP after the presidential primaries.

“At the said meeting, the National Executive Committee also considered a Draft Code of Conduct and Guidelines to regulate the conduct of party members, particularly prospective Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates for election 2024 and their followers, during the pre-elections period.

“The Draft Code of Conduct and Guidelines would soon be made public after same has been ratified by the party’s National Council,” this was contained a press release, signed by NPP General Secretary, John Boadu.

During the crunch meeting, the NPP NEC also adopted the Report of the Osafo Maafo-led Election Review Committee, which was set up by the party to review its performance in the 2020 general elections and to make appropriate recommendations.

“The Review Committee Report was adopted by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting on Monday, May 10, 2021,” the NPP chief scribe indicated in the press release, which catalogued virtually everything that transpired at the meeting.

John Boadu also announced that NEC has lifted the indefinite suspension of Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, who, until his suspension in December 2015, was the General Secretary of the party, citing good behaviour of Mr. Agyapong to have influenced their decision.

According to him, Kwabena Agyapong has clearly shown remorse as he has put up a positive behaviour ever since the party wielded the axe on him, citing a letter written by him (Agyapong) appealing to the party to recognise him as a former General Secretary of the NPP, to buttress his case.

“This decision was taken by the National Executive Committee after extensive deliberations following a letter written by Mr. Kwabena Agyapong to the party, appealing to the National Executive Committee to recognise him as a former General Secretary after the expiration of his mandate as General Secretary on April 12, 2018.

“In arriving at the decision to lift Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong’s suspension, the National Executive Committee, which was the body that suspended him based on the recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee, took into cognizance, his conduct during the period of his suspension.

“In the light of this decision, the party now recognises Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong as Former General Secretary, which recognition, entitles him to enjoy all privileges and courtesies conferred on previous occupants of the position of General Secretary,” he emphasised.

John Boadu said the Constituency Women’s Organiser for Atiwa East, Gifty Sackey, who was suspended by the Eastern Regional Executive Committee of the party, has been reinstated into the party after NEC accepted recommendations of the NPP National Disciplinary Committee to lift the suspension.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi