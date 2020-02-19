Ex-Rugby Player, Wife And Children Die After ‘Horrific’ Car Fire

Rowan Baxter and his family

An ex-rugby league player, his wife and their three children have died after a car fire in the Australian city of Brisbane.

Rowan Baxter and the children, all under 10, were found dead at the scene by emergency responders, police said.

His wife, Hannah Baxter, aged 31, died later in hospital from extensive burns. She had reportedly jumped from the car yelling: “He’s poured petrol on me”.

Police are investigating how the fire started.

“How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it’s inappropriate at this stage,” Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said.

“I’ve seen some horrific scenes – this is up there with some of the best of them.”

Police were first called to the scene in Camp Hill area in the east of Brisbane at 08:30 local time on Wednesday (21:30 GMT on Tuesday).

They found the couple’s three children – aged six, four and three – dead inside the car.

Emergency crews tried to revive Rowan Baxter, 42, but he was declared dead.

Australian media report that he was found close to the car with a self-inflicted stab wound.

He had been in the front passenger seat and Hannah Baxter had been driving the car, police said.

The pair had reportedly separated late last year, and were trying to work out custody arrangements.

Source: BBC