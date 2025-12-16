Excellence Repeated: Zenith Bank Ghana Emerges Bank of the Year Once More

Henry Onwuzurigbo

Zenith Bank Ghana has been named Bank of the Year – Ghana at the 2025 edition of The Banker Awards in London, increasing its tally to six and making the institution one of the most consistently decorated banks in the country.

The recognition, awarded by The Banker magazine of the Financial Times Group, comes at a significant and symbolic moment for the Bank as it celebrates its twentieth year of operations in Ghana.

The award, regarded as one of the industry’s most closely scrutinised honours, evaluates banks based on a battery of performance indicators: capital strength, asset quality, earnings resilience, cost efficiency, technological prowess, and a demonstrated capacity to innovate in an evolving regulatory and economic environment.

Zenith Bank Ghana was adjudged to have shown a combination of balance sheet stability, prudent risk management, and sustained investment in technology-driven banking infrastructure.

The panel noted the Bank’s strong position in capital, sustained profitability, and measured expansion of digital channels as areas where the institution has maintained a steady trajectory despite the challenges that have confronted the financial sector in recent years. According to the panel, the Bank’s performance reflected a clear strategy that emphasises operational excellence and improved service architecture.

A key factor was the Bank’s recapitalisation programme in September 2024, when it increased its stated capital from the regulatory minimum of GH¢400 million to GH¢1 billion. By financing the increase entirely from retained earnings, rather than seeking external equity, the Bank preserved shareholder value while reinforcing confidence in its long-term objectives.

The committee added that the recapitalisation not only improved the Bank’s competitive position but also strengthened confidence among investors and customers.

It further enabled Zenith Bank Ghana to maintain and deepen its strategic partnerships with Development Bank Ghana (DBG), the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) and the Mastercard Foundation’s Bridge-in Agriculture programme. Under the latter initiative, launched in May 2025, the Bank disbursed GH¢22.2 million, in its first month, to businesses in the agriculture and related services, an area the organisers described as “central to Ghana’s development priorities.”

The Bank’s technology investments were also a key determinant in the assessment. Data reviewed by the committee showed that Zenith’s adoption of the Calypso platform has significantly enhanced its treasury and risk operations.

The platform’s real-time analytics and automation capabilities have contributed to a significant reduction in operational errors and an improvement in transaction processing speed—clear indicators of strategic investment in infrastructure that supports long-term resilience.

The committee also cited the launch of Z-Transfer, a bulk payment platform offering secure, scalable real-time transactions for high-volume clients, as further evidence of the Bank’s commitment to operational efficiency and service excellence.

For Zenith Bank Ghana, this year’s award caps a successful anniversary on the theme “20 Years of Impact, a Lifetime of Shared Growth.” The Bank’s leadership has described the milestone as both an opportunity for reflection and testament to institutional resilience in a sector that has undergone extensive reforms and consolidation over the past decade.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, (MD/CEO) Henry Onwuzurigbo, described the award as a collective achievement and a confirmation of the Bank’s strategic focus. “At twenty years, this recognition is a reminder of the work that has gone into building a stable and trusted institution,” he said. “It reflects the dedication of our staff, the confidence of our customers, and the support of our regulators and shareholders. We see it not as an end in itself, but as an encouragement to sustain the standards we have set,” he added.

Under Mr. Onwuzurigbo’s leadership, the Bank has improved its commitment to service excellence by enhancing internal systems, reinforcing risk controls, and expanding its digital footprint to deliver a seamless, customer-first experience. These shifts have been framed as part of a broader effort to reinforce the Bank’s long-term resilience while responding to evolving customer needs and increasing regulatory expectations.

Zenith Bank Ghana’s sixth victory at The Banker Awards builds on previous wins in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2024. While awards are not the sole measure of a bank’s standing, the consistency with which Zenith Bank Ghana has appeared in the rankings underscores its place among the more stable institutions in Ghana’s financial landscape.

“As we look ahead to our next decade, our focus remains on strengthening the foundations that make sustainable banking possible,” Mr. Onwuzurigbo said.

“This recognition is not a signal to slow down, but a reminder that consistency is earned year after year. Our commitment is to deepen our investment in technology and strengthen our governance framework while continuing to support the sectors vital to Ghana’s economic future,” he further noted.