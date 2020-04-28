Exhume Bodies Of Obinim ‘Dead Girls’ – Ken Demands

Kennedy Agyapong and Daniel Obinim

KENNEDY AGYAPONG, a well-known politician, has called for the exhumation of bodies of ladies that died whilst dating controversial pastor Daniel Obinim.

According to him, several ladies that dated Obinim, the leader of the International God’s Way Church, died mysteriously.

Mr. Agyapong said he suspects foul play in the deaths of those ladies; therefore, the exhumation of the bodies for fresh autopsy is the only way to clear the doubts.

The outspoken Assin Central Constituency lawmaker alleged that those ladies died after they had threatened to expose some of the ‘evil’ works of Obinim.

Poison Allegation

“I believe those ladies did not die natural deaths because they died suddenly after they had threatened to expose some of the wicked and evil works of Obinim.

“These ladies were happily dating Bishop Obinim and they were in good health, but immediately they threatened to expose Obinim, they just died,” he alleged.

Speaking on his NET2 television station, the MP said he was convinced that Obinim, who claims to be an angel and has been frequenting heaven, is ‘fake’, ‘wicked’ and ‘fraudulent’, therefore, if the security agencies put their spotlight on him (Obinim) he would be exposed.

Mr. Agyapong, who has openly vowed to stop Obinim from organizing church services, therefore advised family members of dead ladies that dated Obinim to pay heed to his advice to get autopsy done to ascertain the truth.

According to him, Obinim has committed several atrocities yet he is going about freely, stressing that it is high time Obinim’s alleged evil works were exposed.

Lesbian Tag

He said Obinim virtually had it very easy luring pretty ladies of his church to warm his bed, adding he (Obinim) insulted ladies that rejected his sexual demands.

According to him, Obinim sometimes bonked ladies when they were menstruating, adding “I won’t blame him for this because that is his taste!”

“What worries me about Obinim was the manner he embarrassed the wise ladies in his church that refused to sleep with him. In the presence of the congregation, Obinim will call these ladies in front and label them as lesbians just to tarnish their image even though they are not lesbians,” he added.

DNA Test

Mr. Agyapong also charged Obinim’s wife, Florence Obinim, to quickly demand DNA tests on children of ladies that his husband had dated before in his church.

According to him, information he is privy to indicates that most of these ladies gave birth to Obinim, but the controversial pastor refused to accept responsibility.

Mocks Florence

Virtually making mockery of Florence, a gifted gospel musician, Mr. Agyapong said he was surprised she is married to a womanizer.

“You Florence, you are married to this habitual womanizer and fake prophet, yet you feel proud to call him as husband and you had the audacity to insult me,” he charged.

Mr. Agyapong has stated that Florence was the first to insult him and that has infuriated him (Kennedy) to take her and Obinim on.

According to the maverick politician, he would not stop exposing the alleged evil works of Obinim until his church collapses.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi