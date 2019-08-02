‘Expect Exciting Fist Of Fury Final’

Azumah Nelson (5th L) with dignitaries and some of the juvenile boxers after the unveiling

Consultant to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Moses Foh-Amoaning, has promised an exciting Bukom Fist of Fury finale at the Bukom Boxing Arena tomorrow.

Yesterday in a pre-fight press conference at the MJ Grand Hotel, he expressed satisfaction about the entire event, having put together a competitive boxing league in the juvenile, amateur and professional levels.

He expressed appreciation to GOIL, GNPC, Trust Sports Emporium and ADB for rallying behind the event.

“We are looking forward to an exciting grand finale on Saturday and also the next season of boxing which promises to be bigger and better,” he said.

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah, explained that the country needs to tap into the experience of legendary boxers like Azumah.

Arranged in collaboration with Landmark Promotions with some mouthwatering professional bouts, Michael ‘One Bullet’ Ansah will take on Edward Kambasi in a Super Featherweight contest.

In other bouts, Issah Samir will clash with John Akulugu for the Middleweight Commonwealth title.

Ebenezer Tetteh will face Morris Okalla in the national Middleweight eliminator, while Delali Miledzi will square off with Iddrisa Amadu in the Super Middleweight fight.

Some exciting juvenile and amateur finals are expected on the night.

Winners of the juvenile and amateur fights will walk away with medals and cash prizes from sponsors.

Meanwhile, weigh-in is scheduled for today and tomorrow morning

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum