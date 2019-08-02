We Can Preserve Our Cultural Heritage With Photography – Nana Nketsia

Nana Kobina Nketsia V

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, has underscored the relevance of photography in preserving and protecting the cultural heritage of every nation.

He said photography remains a powerful tool that can capture moments, history and the Ghanaian heritage to inspire future generations.

The Omanhene explained that preserving the country’s cultural heritage constitutes an essential culture base for enhancing cohesion of the nation, boost national unity and invigorate national spirit for socio-economic development.

“Pictures, besides showing history, captures moments we seem to be losing. Any photography that captures moments and heritage to inspire the future needs to be encouraged,” he indicated.

The Omanhene made these remarks at the opening of a photographic exhibition at the Cape Coast Castle as part of activities marking the 2019 PANAFEST/ Emancipation Day celebrations and the ‘Year of Return’.

The exhibition, which was put together by FYNexhibits, in collaboration with the Central Regional Development Commission (CEDECOM), was on the theme: ‘Ghana Our Heritage’.

Sharing his thought on the ‘Year of Return’, Nana Kobina Nketsia lauded Ghana for taking the responsibility to host the event, adding that pan-Africanism has become a Ghanaian responsibility.

According to him, the ‘Year of Return’ is symbolic and lies in the fact that it exhibits a milestone of the strengths and resilience of African ancestors.

Thomas Fynn, Executive Director of FNNexhibit, said he shares in the vision of pictorially marketing Ghana as a prime investment destination and portraying to tourists and investors Ghana’s eco-tourism, ethno-cutural heritage, as well as its socio-cultural endowment.

He said FNNexhibit intends to publish a photo book of Ghana, calling on the support of the media support to propagate Ghana’s investment and tourism potentials through the magic of photography.