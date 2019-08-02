Akuoku, Sekina In Champs Bowl

David Derhnick and Sekina Adams

St. Francis Tennis Club’s Isaac Akuoku and Sekina Adams of Baboo Sports left Accra on Wednesday for the Champions Bowl Championship in Nigeria.

The Champions Bowl started yesterday, and it is expected to end tomorrow.

The trip of the two players is being sponsored by Romeoville Properties Ghana Limited and Ice Up Natural Mineral Water.

Isaac Akuoku and Sekina Adams, who won the 2019 Champions Bowl Ghana U-12 boys’ and girls’ category respectively, have been training individually towards the Champions Bowl Championship which will be staged at Luik Tennis & Recreational Facility, Lekki-Nigeria.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org ahead of their departure, Chief Executive Officer of Zion Management Africa Limited, David Derhnick Coffie, said, “My dream is to lift junior tennis in Ghana to a higher stage and I am confident Akuoku and Sekina will do well in the Champions Bowl in Nigeria.”

The three-day tournament, according to the organisers, will serve as an entry platform to the World Masters Championship Bowl, an international junior tennis tournament scheduled for Croatia from September 9 to September 16, 2019.

The categories to be competed in are boys’ and girls’ U-12, U-14, as well as U-16 and winners from the various categories.

