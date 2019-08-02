If We Fail The Youth, We Fail Ghana…Azumah Bemoans

Azumah Nelson

Boxing legend Azumah Nelson is worried about Ghana’s overconcentration on football to the detriment of other disciplines, particularly boxing.

Consequently, he has asked government to invest more in boxing which has the huge potential to produce more of his kind.

To the former three-weight world champion, it is the responsibility of government to provide the platform for the youth to exhibit their various sporting talents.

In a pre-final Bukom Fist of Fury boxers unveiling press conference yesterday, he stated that the country would fail if it fails to invest in the youth by way of infrastructure and policies.

Prof. Nelson said Ghanaian boxers have the natural strength and intelligence to become the best in the sport if they receive the needed support.

The ‘Terrible Terror’ added, “Ghana is not only about football and government must put in place measures to support the development of the numerous talents in the country to become world champions.”

“We need to revisit our approach towards boxing, so the young talents could make the nation proud,” he indicated.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum