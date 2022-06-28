Expect The Best From Us… Kenpong Travel & Tours

Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kofi Aning

Ghana’s Official travel agency for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kenpong Travel and Tours, has promised prospective football fans the very best regarding travel arrangements.

To management of the renowned travel company, plans are in place to ensure travellers experience a life time experience during the soccer festival in Qatar.

Indeed, the communications department of Kenpong Travels have said frantic efforts are being made to ensure a hitch-free arrangements for the Mundial.

Already, management has charged each department to discharge their respective duties with utmost diligence; an attribute the company esteems highly.

Head of Communications at Kenpong Travels for the Qatar 22 project, Karl Tuffuor said in an interview, “…proper structures are in place to deliver a high grade travel arrangement for prospective travellers.

“As you may be aware, we don’t compromise on quality, we believe in offering the very best in all we offer, by way of services and trust me, Qatar 22 would not be an exception, in fact we want to make it an epoch-making one.”

Fans wanting to travel for the November showpiece will need GH¢37,443.4 ($4,710), the cheapest of the packages.

The $4,710 package comes with no feeding while in Qatar, it also covers economy class flight tickets, accommodation of four persons in a room, Category Two tickets for Ghana group matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and a police report.

However, the most expensive package christened Platinum Category A- GH¢84,350 ($10,610) covers business class flight tickets, feeding, single occupancy accommodation in a five-star hotel, Category One tickets for Ghana group matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and a police report.

Members of the Kenpong Qatar 22 Committee are the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenpong Group of Companies, Kennedy Agyepong; Karl Tuffour, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum