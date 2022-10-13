Experience Our Heritage, Creativity

Beads are a fundamental part of Ghanaian heritage and make our history, rituals and culture complete.

Also, beads are small decorative objects that are formed in a variety of shapes and sizes from materials such as stones, shells, glasses, plastics, clays or woods.

There are more beads, more styles and more designs for pendants, anklets and bracelets, waist, neck and for all traditional festivities like public unveiling and typical Ghanaian celebrations like festivals.

Beads in Ghanaian culture are primarily considered as items of decoration. They are also important tools for communication to express ideas, send messages and symbolism through colour and design.

However, some traditional beads are seen and believed to be sacred. Ghanaian beads are common among most ethnic groups, especially the Krobo people. Beads are basically known as the pride of the Krobos.

There are traditionally handmade and imported beads with different names and meanings. Some traditional handmade beads include Olongo, Zagba, powa and some imported ones include moon stone, Agette and Amber.

Beads can be found in most markets in Ghana with special mention to the Koforidua Beads Market. Some people also sell beads online and at their various stores.

Traditionally multiple strands of beads around a woman’s waist are believed to draw attention, enhance her femininity and also enhance her body shape.

Moreover, the Olongo beads are for Kings and royalties so it distinguishes them from other spiritual individuals such as fetish priests.

Many People are so excited about being adorned with beads and this influences foreigners to come and experience the Ghanaian beads.

By Gladys Mensah, gladysmensah2017@gmail.com