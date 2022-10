FIFA will pay more than US$200 million to clubs for the participation of players at the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar.

All teams who send their players to the tournament will receive about US$10,000 for every day a player spends at the World Cup.

In total, it is estimated that FIFA will spend US$209 million with English clubs earning the most, with 38 teams receiving a combined US$37.41 million.

Manchester City will receive US$5 million, the most among all clubs.