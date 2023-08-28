Expert Advocates For Energy Transition Authority

ICEG members and stakeholders present at the programme

Executive Director of the Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance (ICEG), Hamza Suhuyini Sayibu, has called for the establishment of an Energy Transition Authority to oversee the complex process of transitioning from conventional, carbon-intensive energy sources to cleaner, renewable alternatives.

According to him, such an institutional body was needed to among other things develop and implement comprehensive energy transition plans as well as conduct research and analysis on most suitable and cost-effective renewable energy sources for the country.

“This is not a task that can be handled piecemeal by multiple government agencies with different priorities. We need a centralized authority with a singular mission to drive and manage the energy transition.

“In an era where the world is grappling with the urgent need to transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, such an authority is not just desirable; it is imperative for our collective future,” he said.

Mr. Sayibu was speaking at an event organized by the ICEG in Accra which saw the launch of a report titled, “Environmental and Climate Governance at the Periphery: The Impact of Environmental Degradation on Livelihoods, Welfare and Climate Change in Northern Ghana.”

He indicated that part of the responsibility of the proposed authority would be to coordinate with relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector actors, and local communities, to ensure a smooth and equitable transition.

The report findings showed that poverty largely declined in the four wealthiest regions (Greater Accra, Eastern, Central and Ashanti) while it increased in the poorest four regions (Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Volta).

He said stakeholders must take advantage of the transition agenda to propel economic development in these regions.

Dr. George Ortsin, the Country Program Manager at Global Environment Facility, Small Grants Programme said the potential to invest in tree planting to generate power from biomass in Ghana is very high.

He therefore called on the government to invest in technologies to utilize biomass resources into useful energy through Combined Heat and Power (CHP) intervention based on Biomass Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (BIGCC).

By Nafisatu Abdul Razak