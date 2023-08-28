Bawumia Secures The North

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has emerged victorious in the Northern, North East and Savannah regions in the Special Delegates Congress.

The ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) organised a Special Delegates Congress to select five(5) out of the ten(10) aspirants ahead of the November contest to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

In the North East Region, Dr. Bawumia polled 28 votes out of the 28 votes cast, beating the nine (9) other aspirants who obtained zero votes.

The North East Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Fusheini Nurudeen, after the declaration of the results, told journalists that the North East Region is solely behind the Vice President to become the flagbearer of the NPP come 2024.

According to him, the Vice President is the most competent, credible and hardworking among the other aspirants contesting.

He appealed to delegates across the country to vote massively for the Vice President come November to lead the party.

In the Northern Region, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia again polled 47 votes, beating his closest contender Kennedy Agyapong, who polled two (2) votes, while Alan Kyerematen and the eight (8) other aspirants secured zero votes.

Again in the Savannah Region, Vice President Dr. Bawumia polled 19 votes, beating Kennedy Agyapong who secured seven (7) votes, Alan Kyerematen – one (1) vote, Boakye Agyarko – one (1) vote, with two (2) spoilt votes, while the rest of the aspirants got zero votes.

BY Eric Kombat, Nalerigu