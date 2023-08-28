… Sweeps Bono Region

A delegate casting his vote

Thirty-eight delegates (38) from Bono Region have voted in the national super delegates conference to elect five out of 10 aspirants to further go into another contest on November 4, 2023, to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 elections.

Out of the 38 delegates from the region, the Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, absented himself from the voting process citing personal sentiments.

Those who voted were six Members of Parliament (MPs) from the region, the regional minister, constituency chairmen, a founding member and the regional executives.

At the end of voting, the Bono Regional Electoral Officer Samuel Asifiri-Young Gugisberg declared the election results for Bono Region as, Kennedy Agyapong 5, Alan Kyerematen 2, Joe Ghartey 0, Kojo Poku 0, Afriyie Akoto 2, Kwabena Agyepong 0, Addai Nimoh 0, Konadu Apraku 0, Boakye Agyarko 0, and Mahamudu Bawumia 28. Total valid vote cast was 37. No spoilt ballot was recorded.

By Daniel Dayee