EXPOSÉ: NDC’s Strategic Plan To Disrupt NPP Government Unveiled

A leaked document has revealed a comprehensive plan by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to leverage its parliamentary strength to disrupt the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s ability to function.

According to the document, the NDC aims to utilize its equal numbers in Parliament to influence, delay, or block the government’s legislative agenda.

The party plans to unite its members and ensure party discipline to control key votes and prevent the Executive from enacting its policies.

The document also highlights the importance of working closely with Speaker Alban Bagbin, who has been a critical ally to the NDC.

The party plans to mend its relationship with Bagbin, despite historical tensions, to ensure that controversial bills and policies are delayed or subjected to intense scrutiny.

Another key strategy outlined in the document is to empower the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose investigative efforts have already dealt significant blows to the NPP government.

The NDC plans to provide Ablakwa with critical resources, including legal assistance, research teams, and media platforms, to ensure that his revelations are accurate and widely disseminated.

The document also reveals a tactical approach to compromising civil servants who have access to sensitive documents and data.

The NDC plans to identify and approach disillusioned civil servants and offer them incentives to provide damaging information about the government.

To execute this strategy, the NDC has established a dedicated team to manage the flow of information from compromised civil servants to Ablakwa.

The team will sensationalize details, exaggerate facts, and create a media storm that captures the public’s attention and fuels discontent with the NPP government.

The National Cathedral controversy remains a focal point of the NDC’s strategy.

The party plans to oppose any attempts to allocate funds to construct the cathedral and thoroughly scrutinize the Ministry of Finance and the government.

Media campaigns will focus on questioning the morality and legality of the government’s actions related to the project.

The NDC will engage with Christian leaders and communities, encouraging them to speak out against the project and demand greater transparency and accountability.

This exposé raises concerns about the NDC’s tactics and its commitment to transparency and accountability.

-BY Daniel Bampoe