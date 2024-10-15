West Ham Want $100m For Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Premier League side, West Ham United, have slapped a $100 million price tag on Mohammed Kudus, according to reports.

The Ghana international has been on the radar of top European clubs following his impressive outings in his debut campaign for the Hammers last season, where he netted 14 times in all competitions.

According to a report by Fichajes, Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona have expressed interest in signing the former Ajax attacker.

However, West Ham United will demand around $100 million for the 24-year-old, who joined the side last summer on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Liverpool need more depth and quality in the wide areas. Mohamed Salah will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and he will need to be replaced adequately.

Kudus could prove to be a useful acquisition. He will add goals and creativity to the side from the wide areas. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.

The likes of Barcelona and Manchester City could use more quality in the wide areas as well. However, they will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well.

Meanwhile, Kudus will want to compete at the highest level and join a club capable of winning major trophies.

In the ongoing season, the former FC Nordsjaelland forward has scored once in nine appearances for the Hammers.

Before his move to West Ham United last summer, Arsenal and Chelsea all attempted to sign him.

GHANASOCCERNET