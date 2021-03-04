Fadda Dickson Urges Ghanaians to get vaccinated

The Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, has urged Ghanaians to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The media personality made the appeal in a post on his Instagram page, further urging Ghanaians to do away with myths surrounding the Covid-19 vaccination.

He wrote “COVID-19 vaccines help our bodies develop immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19 without us having to get the illness”.

“Getting vaccinated is one of many steps you can take to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Protection from COVID-19 is critically important because, for some people, it can cause severe illness or death”.

He added “Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Other steps, like masks and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke