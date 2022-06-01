Failed Juaben MCE Nominee Granted GH¢90,000 Bail

The second casualty of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng has been granted bail by a Kumasi High Court presided over by Priscilla Dikro Ofori.

Alexander Sarfo Kantanka, failed Juaben MCE is being tried by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for alleged corruption.

He was captured in a video in September 2021, demanding for refund of monies paid to assembly members within the Juaben municipality after he failed to secure the required votes for confirmation as MCE.

Appearing before the High Court on Wednesday, June 1, Alexander Sarfo Kantanka pleaded not guilty to all the 26 counts of corruption pressed against him.

His lawyers prayed the court to admit him to self-recognizance bail but the prosecutors demanded surety.

The judge granted him a bail of GH¢90,000 with two sureties, one of which should be justified with a landed property.

The case has been adjourned to June 29, 2022.

By Vincent Kubi