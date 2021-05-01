Faith And Critical Thinking

WHEN SPIRITUAL matters are discussed, some educated folks who think having knowledge and understanding through university education is all that there is to consider in this life would call you names. Prophet T. B. Joshua of The Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) was right when he said, “What people do not understand they call it names…”

When men of God or Christians read spiritual meanings into suicides, accidents, diseases and other acts of wickedness that occur in the world, some educated folks call their action superstition or over-spiritualisation. What is over-spiritualisation in saying that spirit beings are sometimes responsible for bloodshed or behind certain conditions?

These critics say Christians should stop praying and fasting in seeking spiritual solutions to some of these challenges, and rather resort to critical thinking for antidotes. They speak as if exercising faith in God incapacitates a Christian’s critical thinking ability. Who said Christians are not great thinkers?

Isaac Newton, who discovered the law of Gravity, was a man of faith – Christian. Robert Boyle, a Christian, is described as a great scientist who discovered the first gas law – Boyle’s Law, Antoine Lavoisier, a Christian, is widely credited as being the founder of modern chemistry. He discovered oxygen’s role in combustion and respiration; he also discovered that water is a compound of hydrogen and oxygen.

We can also talk about Michael Faraday who discovered electromagnetic induction; discovered the first experimental link between light and magnetism and a host of other respected scientists including Francis Collins, Galileo, Stanley Jaki, Francis Bacon and Maria Mitchel. Even Charles Darwin believed in God thereby exercised faith. There are many scientists and critical thinkers in Ghana today who are men and women of faith.

There is no doubt that Christianity believes in critical thinking, but critical thinking without the involvement of the only wise God in searching for solutions to life’s problems leads to frustration and destruction. Many so-called developed nations were humbled to seek God and exercise faith in Him when they were overwhelmed with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Greek philosopher, Plato, once said there were three valid sources of knowledge: first, the five senses- touch, taste, smell, sight and sound – which we share with animal kingdom. Second, reason – which sets man apart from the lower animals. The third he called “divine madness” – by which he referred to the spiritual world of supernatural communication.”

“Later his disciple, Aristotle, eliminated the third source – the entire intuitive faculty by which divine perception comes to man. Aristotle said knowledge comes only through the five senses and reason,” (Jamie Buckingham, Power for Living, 1998).

Jamie further states that, “Much of the Western world was affected by what Aristotle taught. But in Eastern and primitive cultures, references to the spirit world – the world of dreams and visions and supernatural communication – are common in all walks of life.”

Clearly, most of today’s so-called critical thinking apostles are obviously students of Aristotle. They measure the pleasantness of life with the inventions and wealth of the developed nations, but forget the moral corruption in these societies where prayer and Bible reading in schools have been replaced with the love for bestiality and homosexuality.

Life is a mystery; and mystery seems to be spiritual than physical. Man is not just a physical being; he is actually a spirit being with a soul and living in a body. Thus, he is supposed to be spiritually enlightened in order to meaningfully manage his physical and spiritual life well. Life is not all about the possession of the things of the world to enjoy ‘smooth’ beverages and sumptuous meals, but more importantly it is an opportunity for man to have an intimate relationship with God, his Creator.

Believers need God to protect, defend, save and deliver them from the wickedness of their enemy, Satan. You may not believe it because of your Aristotelian education, but there exists in the unseen realm, spiritual forces wreaking havoc on humanity, particularly Christians. Murders, rapes, incest, bestiality, fires, accidents, diseases and other destructions are caused by them.

The Bible says, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly,” (John 10: 10). Unbelievers cannot accept this because of the blindness of their minds as it is written, “And even if our gospel is veiled, it is veiled to those who are perishing. The god (Satan) of this age has blinded the minds of unbelievers, so that they cannot see the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ…” (2 Corinthians 4:3-4).

Satan steals, kills, and destroys unjustly because there is no justice in him. I do not care about your unbelief resulting from your ignorance of spiritual knowledge. The devil is the god of the world (2 Corinthians 4:4); the whole world lies in his power (1 John 5: 19). When you read about Adolf Hitler, one of history’s most notorious dictators, you learn how wicked and heartless Satan and his minions can be.

They can operate through human beings as they possess them. Such people often behave violently and abnormally. This is where social scientists and other professionals with great critical thinking abilities come in to investigate their behaviours in the hope of finding solutions.

Certainly, some breakthroughs are achieved, but there is no doubt that after decades of research works, wickedness continue to increase. Best medical practitioners, security apparatuses, thinkers and wealth abound, yet there is no solution to wicked killings, accidents, rapes and other violent crimes against humanity. The reason is that the underlying cause of violence and bloodshed is spiritual, which is beyond mere critical thinking.

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi

jamesquansah@yahoo.com