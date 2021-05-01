Wendy Shay Threatens To Sue Producer Of ‘Slay’ Movie

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian female afropop artiste and performer, Wendy Shay, has threatened to sue the producer of the South African movie ‘Slay’, which is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Wendy Shay revealed that the movie produced by Nigerian filmmaker Elvis Chucks had her song ‘All For You’ featured in it without her consent and that of her management.

The movie was released on Netflix on Monday April 26.

It features numerous stars including Ramsey Noah, Kalybos, Bismark Odoi aka Bismark The Joke, Amanda Dupont, Dawn Thandeka, Enhle Mbali, Fabian Lojede, Lilian Dube among others.

In her Instagram post, Wendy Shay shared a short video of the movie to her 2.3 million followers, indicating that the producers failed to seek approval from her management.

She wrote, “So, I watched this movie last night on Netflix, and my song ‘All For You’ was featured without my consent or that of my management. Producers of the movie it is a crime to use someone’s intellectual property without her consent. Kindly do the needful or I will see y’all in court.”

Wendy Shay, who did not seem pleased with the actions, asked the producer to take the appropriate steps to seek her approval.

Failure to reach out to her management after this notice will result in a lawsuit, she added.

Born Wendy Asiamah Addo, Wendy Shay was among the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music by the 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch held in March this year.

She released her debut single ‘Uber Driver’, produced by MOG Beatz. The song was released together with the official video the same day.

Wendy Shay was recently enstooled as the Ahenemba Hemaa of Gomoa Afransi in the Central Region (Ghana) with the stool name Queen Ewurabena Ofosuhemaa Shay.

Wendy Shay is the brand ambassador for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in Ghana.

She has performed at several events including Miss Ghana 2018 finals, RTP Awards Africa 2018, BF Suma Ghana Connect 18 Concert, AfroNation Music Festival Ghana, among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke