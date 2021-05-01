Okit Physical Drops New Song Featuring Tulenkey

After the release of his hit songs onto the Ghanaian music market a few years ago, talented highlife/afropop artiste, Richard Ofosu, known in showbiz as Okit Physical, is fast becoming a force to reckon with in the local music scene.

His latest single titled ‘Sika Duro’, which featured talented Ghanaian artiste Tulenkey, will be released today, according to his management.

The song is expected to receive massive reviews from several music lovers nationwide, as well as heavy rotations on several radio and television platforms after its release.

Produced by Nana Beatz, the mid-tempo danceable song is Okit’s first collaboration out this year after releasing a number of songs last year to entertain his fans.

The artiste, who needs no introduction in Ghana’s music industry, has been in the music game for some time now and he is among a few talented artistes who have the ambition of taking the country’s music industry to the next level.

Credited with hit songs such as ‘My Life’, ‘Car Owner’, ‘Thank Jah’, ‘Nkrante’, and ‘Hustle’ among others, Okit believes that his new single which has soul-touching lyric and danceable rhythm and beat, will surely rub shoulders with those already listed on the music chart.

He told BEATWAVES in a short interview that he hoped to make a breakthrough, as the single was expected to hit the shelves today, adding that he believes he is destined to hit the limelight when he finally releases the song.

The young singer and songwriter, whose dream is to make an impact on the local music scene, hinted that he is in the studios working on a number of singles to be released later in the year.

According to him, he has been working hard on his craft and he is now ready to take the country by storm with his musical works.

By George Clifford Owusu