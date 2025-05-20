Faith Ladies Win Women’s FA Cup After Extra-Time Comeback

Faith Ladies secured the Women’s FA Cup title with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Jonina Ladies in a tense final.

The game began cautiously, with few chances and a yellow card shown to Faith Ladies’ Anastasia Bansah in the 8th minute. Jonina made a substitution before halftime, bringing on Lordina Osei for Abigail Bosu. The first half ended 0-0.

Both teams struggled to create openings in the second half, and after 90 minutes, the score remained goalless, forcing extra time.

Jonina Ladies took the lead in the 97th minute through Joyce Atimbila, but Faith Ladies responded almost instantly, with Erica Obeng Apreku equalizing just a minute later.

Apreku struck again in the 112th minute, giving Faith a 2-1 lead. Despite late pressure from Jonina, Faith Ladies held on to claim a memorable victory.

Erica Obeng Apreku’s brace proved decisive, sealing a historic FA Cup win for Faith Ladies.

BY Wletsu Ransford