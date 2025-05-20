Police Ladies Clinch First-Ever Malta Guinness WPL Title

Police Ladies made history on Sunday, defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-0 to win their maiden Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League title at the University of Ghana Stadium.

In a match played under heavy rain, both sides pushed for victory to crown their impressive seasons. Police Ladies took control early, with Jane Ayieyam breaking the deadlock in the 27th minute after a dominant opening spell.

Ampem Darkoa, three-time champions and a familiar powerhouse, struggled to respond as the conditions worsened. Victoria Teye Williams sealed the win in the 89th minute, sparking jubilant celebrations from the Police Ladies bench.

This landmark victory ends Ampem Darkoa’s reign and marks a turning point for Police Ladies, who had previously lost 2-0 to the same opponents in the 2017 Super Cup.

With this win, Police Ladies also secure a coveted spot in next season’s CAF Women’s Champions League — a testament to their consistent performances and determination throughout the campaign.

By Wletsu Ransford