Matheus Cunha Set To Join Manchester United After Season Ends

Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha is set to join Manchester United after the season ends this weekend. United are expected to trigger the £62.5m release clause in his contract.

There has been no direct contact yet between United and Wolves but those formalities are anticipated once the season has closed.

Despite interest from other clubs, Cunha wants to play for United and Sky Sports News has been told the deal is almost agreed.

Cunha thinks United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and their current Premier League position – they are currently two places beneath Wolves in 16th – would not put him off a potential move to Old Trafford.

Five Premier League clubs, including United, wanted to sign Cunha this summer. Arsenal and Aston Villa were among the clubs that have held exploratory talks about signing the Brazil international this year. Saudi Pro League clubs were also now willing to trigger his release clause.

The forward, signed from Atletico Madrid in 2022 for a fee of around £34m, has registered 27 goals and 13 assists in 63 Premier League games.

Manchester United are desperate in that position. You think of what Manchester United are playing now, they’ve let Jadon Sancho go, they’ve let (Marcus) Rashford go, they’ve let Antony go, so three players who are natural players who travel with the ball.