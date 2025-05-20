Heart Of Lions Miss Chance To Go Top After Goalless Draw With Basake

Heart of Lions missed the chance to climb to the top of the Ghana Premier League after a 0-0 draw against Basake Holy Stars at the AAK Ampain Arena on Sunday.

In a tightly contested match, both teams had opportunities, but it was the hosts who nearly snatched victory. Basake were awarded a penalty in the 67th minute, but forward Prince Tweneboah failed to convert, keeping the score level.

The draw leaves Heart of Lions on 54 points — tied with Asante Kotoko and Nations FC — two points behind league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars with three games remaining. Despite the setback, Lions remain one of the best defensive sides in the league.

Basake Holy Stars move to 12th on the table with 37 points, now just two points above the relegation zone. They next face Bechem United away, while Heart of Lions will look to bounce back at home against Young Apostles as the title race intensifies.

By Wletsu Ransford