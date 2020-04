There is a reported ‘fake’ coronavirus vaccine being sold in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) pressed the alarm belt in a tweet on April 22.

It says “a liquid mixture is being sold with claims that it is “#COVID19 vaccine.” This is false!”

“There is currently no vaccine or drug approved for #Covid19 prevention by health authorities,”

Only purchase & consume drugs at accredited pharmacies or health facilities pic.twitter.com/xVLNPLmcMj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 22, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue