Fake GRA Recruiter Defrauds Victims Of GH¢139,000

Accused! Janet Adjoa Nyarko

A 39-year-old hairdresser has been arrested for allegedly defrauding job seekers to the tune of GH¢139,000 under the pretext of securing them jobs at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Janet Adjoa Nyarko reportedly committed the act together with two others currently at large.

She has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Ellen Ofei-Ayeh to reappear on September 24, 2021.

The court has also issued a bench warrant for the immediate arrest of her two accomplices.

Presenting the facts of the case in court yesterday, Chief Inspector Nicholas Asare, the prosecuting officer said sometime in September, 2021, Nana Yaw Barimah and Collins Atta Oteng reported to the police that in 2020, Janet Nyarko and her accomplices demanded and received a cash of GH¢139,000 from them with the promise of facilitating employment at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He said accused person after collecting the aforementioned amount from the complainants failed to secure the jobs for the victims.

“Police upon receipt of the complaint, launched investigations into the matter, which led to the arrest of the said Janet Nyarko at Asankare, in the Ashanti Region.”

He said that during interrogation, Janet admitted that she received such monies from the complainants to secure employment for some natives of Ashanti-Akyem.

“Accused further indicated that she handed over the said monies to her accomplices to facilitate the purported employment.”

Chief Inspector Asare told the court that the police were making efforts to locate the two accused persons at large.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey