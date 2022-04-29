Fake NPP Police Arrested For Voting At Confab

The Ghana Police Service is holding two Persons who showed up on Thursday, April 28, at the Okaikoi South constituency to cast their vote in the NPP Constituency Executive Elections for wearing clothing that created the impression that they were Police personnel.

The two suspects who have been identified as, John Essel Baah and Enock Kwame Bosompem were arrested after footage of a video of them voting, sparked anger on social media.

They have since been identified as a Taskforce Guards working at one of the Assemblies in the Greater Accra region, who went to vote as party delegates.

The Police said “We would like to emphatically state that the two suspects are not Police officers”.

Meanwhile,” they are in custody as the investigation continues,” the Police said in a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori.

The Police assured that the two will be taken through due process.

