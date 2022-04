The Ghana Revenue Authority has announced its decision to commence the implementation of the E-levy from May 1 in a modified-phased approach.

This follows the results of an assessment carried out by the GRA to test the general readiness of some charging entities to integrate with the E-Levy management system.

This is contrary to earlier report of starting full implementation from May 1, 2022.

Below is the release from the GRA

By Vincent Kubi