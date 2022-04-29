Stonebwoy & Def Jam Hint Major Deal

Stonebwoy and Def Jam tweets

Reggae dancehall act, Stonebwoy is expected to announce a huge deal with Def Jam Recordings, one of the most recognised music labels in the world.

In a tweet on Thursday, the African branch of the record label shared a photo of the Ghanaian act with a Def Jam Recordings logo and hinted an upcoming great news for Africa.



“Africa, we’ve got news for you,” it tweeted and Stonebwoy replied with a comment saying, “Let’s Go”.

Def Jam Recordings is an American record label based in Manhattan, New York City, owned by the Universal Music Group.

The label has a London-based, UK arm known as 0207 Def Jam (formerly Def Jam UK from the 1990s until the mid-2000s) and is currently operated through EMI Records.

Def Jam was launched in Africa in May 2020, as the first label dedicated to representing the best hip-hop, Afrobeats and trap talent in Africa, and follows the blueprint of the iconic Def Jam Recordings label.

Def Jam distributes releases of various label imprints, including Kanye West’s GOOD Music, and Dave East’s From the Dirt Records.

Current artists signed to the label include Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Toya Johnson, Nasty C, 2 Chainz, Dave East, Jeezy, Jeremih, Jhené Aiko, and YK Osiris, among others.

It is unclear the type of deal Def Jam Recordings Africa has entered with Stonebwoy. But most Africans especially Ghanaians are expecting it will be a deal that will further project his brand to the world.