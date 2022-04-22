Fameye Set To Release ‘Songs Of Peter’ Album

Fameye

Hiplife/afrobeat artiste, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, aka Fameye, will release his much awaited second album titled ‘Songs of Peter’ on April 29 exclusively on Boomplay.

With a number of hit songs to his credit, Fameye believes that the album, equipped with good and danceable songs, will make an impact on the music scene.

He indicated that the album will be available on all online play stores a week after it is released, adding that the album will be promoted in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

Known for his incredible songwriting skills and vocals, Fameye hinted that ‘Songs of Peter’ is his best music project this year.

In a short video to announce his readiness to release the album, Fameye revealed that people who love him for his craft will enjoy these new songs.

According to him, the yet to be released album will define him in a very different way, because unlike other times that he released songs just to be famous, this time, his attention is on releasing an album to deliver a message.

His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Best New Artiste of the Year (2020) and VGMA Highlife Song of the Year (2021), among others.

A product of MTN Hitmaker Season Four, Fameye is best known for his single, ‘Nothing I Get’. He released a remix of the song, which featured Article Wan, Medikal, and Kuami Eugene.

Fameye, though new on the music scene, has demonstrated with his songs that he has done his homework well enough to give Ghanaians just what they expect from a new artiste.

His previous single, titled ‘Chairman’, which featured Joey B, dominated the airwaves for weeks.

BY George Clifford Owusu