Family Health College Founder Tasks Freshmen

From left: Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi, Prof. E.Y. Kwawukume and other officials of the college

THE FOUNDER and President of the Family Health University College, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, has tasked freshmen and women enrolled in the Institution, to acquaint themselves with the fundamental principles of the school, which comprises the norms and the culture.

Prof. Kwawukume made this statement during the 2020/2021 Matriculation ceremony of the Family Health University College, at the Institution’s premises, opposite Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra.

“Its core values, which promote Innovation and Lifelong Learning, should be exhibited continually; always remember to demonstrate professionalism, integrity, and respect to all manner of persons that need your help”.

The 2020/2021 Matriculation ceremony, witnessed Fifty four (54) fresh students enrolled in Family Health Medical School, with 63 Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC), 55 BSc. Nursing and BSc. Midwifery (NAC Top Up) and 16 BSc (Diploma Top Up) also enrolled in the Family Health School of Nursing and Midwifery.

He assured the fresh students that the well-experienced faculty members of the Institution, together with the hard-working administrative and other supporting staff were equipped to make their stay an enviable one.

“We are what we repeatedly do; excellence therefore is not an act but a habit”, he noted.

The opportunities to be derived from the Institution by the fresh students, Prof. E. Y Kwawukume indicated, would be ones that could be utilized to yield enormous benefits to themselves and the communities that they would find themselves in.

He said, the enrolment of the fresh students at Family Health University College meant that, they had entered a new phase and had begun the most liberating chapter of their lives.

The Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi, in his short address, told the matriculants that the University was not commissioned to only train students in academics, but to become good citizens.

He charged them to put up their maximum best to make the Institution and Ghana proud, by putting up good behavior even though, there would be pressure on them.

Rev. Prof. Ayeh-Kumi further entreated them to be supportive of each other, and also to be committed and loyal, and to remember their parents and guardians, and where they were coming from.

Chairman of the College Council, Brig. Gen. Dan Frimpong (rtd.) admonished the fresh students to be punctual at all times in class, to learn together as a team, and to be disciplined in all that they do.

Dr. Sharon Nana Yaa Gyasi-Dankyira who was the valedictorian for the pioneer group of 30 doctors that graduated from Family Health Medical School last year, encouraged the students to make use of the facilities available at the institution to study hard to achieve success.

Family Health Medical School was borne from Family Health Hospital, which started from a garage at 51 Guggisberg Street, Korle Bu in 1997 as a Diagnostic Centre.