Travel Leisure Names Ghana As 6th Best Travel Destination for US Citizens

Ghana has named as one of 10 best countries around the world for Americans to travel to in 2021.

Travel Leisure ranked Ghana 6th best country for Americans who want to travel this year in its report published on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

According to the report, “This quick-paced country in West Africa is rolling out the welcome mat for American expats seeking the affordable cost of living, booming business opportunities, low crime rates, and stable democracy. There’s a program to fast-track citizenship for African Americans planning to leave the U.S., and a new program to entice residents to keep their talents in the country for at least 10 years. The cosmopolitan capital of Accra offers reasonable rents, while job hunters will have their pick of social support groups, networking events, and associations to join. Outside of the city, you can explore the country’s tropical beaches, national parks, and waterfalls, as well as one of the many UNESCO-listed forts and castles. An additional plus: Ghana uses English as its official language.”

Portugal was named number one, Costa Rica, came second; South Korea came third; Canada fourth; Australia fifth; Singapore seventh; Sweden eighth; New Zealand ninth; and Spain 10th.

“We’ve narrowed down this list of the best countries for American expats by prioritizing safety, economic and political stability, quality of life, and access to culture and the great outdoors. To clarify, an expatriate is someone who moves to another country and pays taxes there (and no longer pays taxes at home). Of course, repatriation is always an option if and when you decide to head back, but that’s a conversation for a later date,” the report said.

By Melvin Tarlue