Fan Jailed 100 Days For Pitch Invasion During Ghana vs. Chad Match

Mohammed Huzeinu being taken off the pitch during the match

An Accra District Court has sentenced a 21-year-old Mohammed Huzeinu to 100 days in prison for invading the pitch during Ghana’s match against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2022.

Huzeinu’s actions disrupted the game and could result in a fine for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as such incidents are considered serious security breaches.

The sentencing serves as a strong warning to fans to respect stadium regulations and ensure order during matches. The GFA has repeatedly cautioned against pitch invasions, stressing the importance of discipline and adherence to match-day protocols to avoid fines and protect Ghana’s football reputation.

By Wletsu Ransford