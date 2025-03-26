Angela Stanford Named U.S. Captain For 2026 Solheim Cup

Angela Stanford

Former major champion, Angela Stanford, has been appointed captain of Team USA for the 2026 Solheim Cup in the Netherlands.

The 47-year-old previously served as an assistant captain three times, most recently under Stacy Lewis in 2024, and played in six Solheim Cups between 2003 and 2015. She was also part of the last American team to win away from home in 2015, securing the decisive point against Suzann Pettersen.

The U.S., who reclaimed the trophy in 2023, will face an Anna Nordqvist-led European side at Bernardus Golf from September 11-13, 2026.

Stanford, a seven-time LPGA Tour winner, retired in 2024 after 24 years as a professional.