GFA, SAFF Renew MoU To Boost Football Development

Kurt Okraku with Yasser Almisehal seathed (m) with other officials at the MoU signing ceremony

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for another two years, reaffirming their commitment to football development.

GFA President, Kurt Okraku and SAFF President, Yasser Almisehal led the agreement, which focuses on technical and coaching exchanges, youth and women’s football development, international friendlies, and club collaborations.

Kurt emphasized the partnership’s role in enhancing talent, infrastructure, and innovation, while Almisehal highlighted its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s vision for global football excellence, especially with the 2034 FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

This renewed MoU strengthens ties between the two nations, paving the way for strategic growth, innovation, and international cooperation in football.

By Wletsu Ransford