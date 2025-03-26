Black Stars Trash Madagascar 3-0 in World Cup Qualifier

Ghana continued their impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Madagascar on Monday, strengthening their position at the top of Group I with 15 points.

Coach Otto Addo made two changes to the lineup that crushed Chad 5-0, bringing in Francis Abu and Jerome Opoku. Thomas Partey starred with a brace, scoring in both halves, while Mohammed Kudus sealed the win.

Partey opened the scoring in the 12th minute, heading in Jordan Ayew’s free kick. He struck again in the 54th minute giving Ghana a two goal lead. Kudus made it three just five minutes later, finishing calmly after a well-timed pass from Ayew.

Ghana’s attacking trio—Ayew, Kudus, and Antoine Semenyo—dominated throughout, creating numerous chances.

The Black Stars have now scored 12 goals in the qualifiers, averaging 2.4 goals per match.

By Wletsu Ransford