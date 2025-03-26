Parliament Repeals E-Levy Law

Parliament has repealed the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075) popularly known as E-Levy, which marks a major shift in the country’s tax policy.

The decision follows months of public debate over the impact of the levy on digital transactions and economic activity.

The repeal bill, introduced by the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, was presented to Parliament on March 13, 2025, in line with Article 174 of the 1992 Constitution.

Following its first reading, the bill was referred to the Finance Committee, which thoroughly reviewed its implications before recommending its passage.

Reasons for Repeal

The Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) was originally implemented in 2022 as a 1% tax on electronic transactions, including mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.

The levy was intended to widen the tax base and boost domestic revenue. However, it faced strong public opposition, with many citizens arguing that it reduced disposable income and discouraged digital transactions.

According to the Finance Minister, the repeal aligns with ongoing tax reforms aimed at reducing the financial burden on Ghanaians, and the removal of the levy is expected to increase disposable income for households and encourage greater use of digital financial services.

