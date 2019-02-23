Fancy Gadam To Release New Single On March 1

Fancy Gadam

Hiplife/Afro-pop artiste Mujahid Ahmed Bello, known in showbiz circles as Fancy Gadam, will on March 1 release his second single titled ‘Only You’, which features Kuami Eugene.

The yet-to-be released was produced and mastered by Stone Brain of Stone B Studios, with the video directed by Rex Worldwide.

Fancy Gadam, who has been absent in the music circles after a tragic accident involving his fans late last year, is set to announce his presence again with his latest single.

The highly anticipated single is expected to make airwaves across the country when it is finally released on March 1, 2019.

He has five albums— ‘Kalipo’, ‘Ashili’, ‘Nawuni Yiko’, ‘Takahi’ and ‘Mujahid’ to his credit.

On December 1, 2017, Fancy Gadam was one of the best performing artistes at the ‘S Concert’.

His sterling performance on the night saw his fans entertained till the early hours of Saturday, December 2, 2017.

He has won a number of awards, which include VGMA new artiste of the year 2017, hiplife artiste of the year 2018, among others.