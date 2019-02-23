Stephanie Benson, Others To Thrill Fans On March 2

Stephanie Benson

Afro-pop and jazz artiste Stephanie Benson is billed to perform at this year’s ‘Remembering Whitney Huston Concert’, which will take place at the Zen Gardens in Accra on Saturday, March 2.

She is expected to perform some of her all-time hits songs such as ‘It’s You’, ‘Good Feeling’, ‘Good Bye’, ‘One More’, ‘I’m Worth It’, ‘Different Kind of Heaven’, among others, for her fans in Ghana.

She will be backed by a local band and supported by some selected performing artistes such as Nana Yaa, Efya, Lady Jay, Yaa Yaa, Rosel, Bennada, Josh Blakk and SSUE.

Internationally-acclaimed singer Bibie Brew, who is a vocal coach, songwriter and an author, will also perform at the event as a guest artiste.

She is among the few Ghanaian artistes who have raised Ghana’s flag high on the international music scene.

Her songs topped the French charts in the 1980s.

She has recorded and released five major albums and 42 singles in France and the whole of Europe.

Bibie Brew owns the New Morning Art Café, where she gives young talents the opportunity to showcase their talents in the arts to her high-profile patrons from embassies and foreign missions across Ghana and other notable individuals and groups.

The organisers say they are expecting both high-profile and the general audience to come and dance to live band music at the event.