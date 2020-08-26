Fani-Kayode Regrets Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’

Arrogant Nigerian politician and member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed regrets for losing his cool and using insulting words against a Daily Trust journalist, Eyo Charles, in the course of doing his job.

During a roundtable, Charles asked Fani-Kayode, Aviation Minister under Goodluck Jonathan admnistration who was bankrolling his recent trips around Nigeria.

Charles asked: sir, you said you have gone round six or seven states to inspect projects undertaken by those governors, and now you are here in Cross River state, rounding off your one-week visit to Governor Ayade. Who is bankrolling you?”

But Fani-Kayode got infuriated by the question and launched into tantrums.

What type of stupid question is that? What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to? Fani-Kayode responded angrily.

What type of insulting question is that? Which bankroll? Who can give me money for anything?

“I could see from your face before you got here how stupid you are,” he said.

He accused the journalist of having a small mind, warning don’t judge me by your standard.

I am sorry that was deeply insulting, bank who? A former Minister, a lawyer? he asked the journalist.

“Very rude, it’s not the standard of Daily Trust at all and I will report you to your publisher, ” he told the journalist.

The roundtable ended abruptly, with participants heard in a video clip that has since gone viral, apologizing to Mr. Fani-Kayode, an ex-minister and lawyer.

But Mr. Fani-Kayode came under sharp condemnation from management of Daily Trust and the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

However, he took to Twitter this morning, August 26, 2020, to express remorse for his action.

“I met with my advisors & I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word “stupid” which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar. I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool & using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so,” Mr. Fani-Kayode tweeted.

“..I do however wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof,” he wrote.

By Melvin Tarlue