Fans Show Stars Massive Love

Black Stars fans

For once in a long while, Ghana’s supporters rallied massive support from start to finish for the Black Stars when they played their Egyptian counterparts on Thursday in Plateau, Abidjan.

Together with most of the fans in the stands, they chanted ‘jama’ songs including the popular ‘Amen’ from the beginning to the end.

The Houphuet Boigny Stadium became more electrified when Ghana grabbed the opener through Mohammed Kudus before recess.

The Egyptians cancelled the lead after the break, but that did little to silence the vociferous fans.

Luck struck again for the West Africans when Kudus registered a personal second to restore the lead.

Indeed, that sent majority of the fans into frenzy with most of the fans putting on their phone flashlights in unison, and in clear solidarity for the Black Stars.

The interesting game ended 2-2, leaving Ghana with just a point and the Egyptians with two points.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum