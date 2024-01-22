Stonebwoy Headlines All Africa Festival

The organisers of the upcoming international musical festival dubbed ‘All Africa Festival’, have named celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, as the headline act for this year’s festival slated for February 2, 2024, at Etihad Park, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The All Africa Festival is a celebration of diverse cultures as well as the works of African creatives and entrepreneurs.

The goal of the All Africa Festival, the biggest African gathering in the United Arab Emirates, is to promote African music and culture.

Over 8,000 people from all over the world are expected to attend the three-day festival to witness Africa’s diversity and culture through the works of its most talented artistes.

The event will feature performances from over 35 African artistes and DJs.

Stonebwoy, who is renowned for having an incredible and captivating stage presence that leaves his audience wanting more whenever he plays, will lead performances at the three-day event. He will take the stage to do what he does best – entertain.

Alongside Tekno, Eddie Kenzo, Omah Lay, Diamond Platnumz, Yemi Alade, and others, he is sure to light up the dance floor with his never-ending hit songs.

In an effort to expand on its past successes, the All Africa Festival aims to draw locals and visitors to this yearly celebration of the rich cultural diversity of the United Arab Emirates as well as the diversity of African culture.

The festival will present a mosaic of uniquely curated experiences that pay homage to the spirit of Africa and its people residing in different corners of the world.

By George Clifford Owusu